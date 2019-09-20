Play

Hurd (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, with the 49ers hoping to get him back for Week 5, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

A Week 4 bye gives the rookie wide receiver a decent chance to end his streak of absences at three games. Of course, it isn't clear that Hurd will be a significant part of the offense whenever he might be ready to play.

