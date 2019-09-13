49ers' Jalen Hurd: Sitting out Sunday
Hurd (back) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The rookie third-round pick will continue to put off his NFL debut as he battles a back injury he suffered before the final preseason game. Hurd still isn't practicing, either, which is an unfavorable sign for him to return by even Week 3 versus the Steelers, but he wasn't initially placed on injured reserve so his absence shouldn't extend far into October.
