Hurd (back) may be able to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Chargers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hurd has been dealing with back tightness since the 49ers partook in joint practices with the Broncos earlier this month. The injury didn't stop him from playing preseason Week 2 in Denver, but he was unable to gather in his only target. Hurd didn't see the field at all Saturday in Kansas City, likely as a precautionary measure with his long-term health in mind. His ability to practice in the coming days could determine whether he gains clearance to suit up Thursday.