Hurd (back) did not practice Monday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hurd continues to miss practice due to back tightness and appears to be in danger of missing a third consecutive preseason game in the form of Thursday's tilt against the Chargers. The 49ers are prioritizing his long-term health and taking a cautious approach to his recovery, making it unclear whether the rookie wideout will be good to go for the start of the regular season.

