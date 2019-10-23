Coach Kyle Shanahan said he's no longer as optimistic Hurd (back) will return from injured reserve, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers were originally hoping Hurd could return from IR for Week 13's game against the Ravens, but the rookie third-round pick has suffered a setback and will target a later return. Hurd will likely be a depth receiver if he returns now that the 49ers have Emmanuel Sanders in the fold.