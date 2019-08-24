Hurd (back) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason contest at Kansas City, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Prior to the 49ers' last preseason game in Denver, the teams held joint practices. During both the sessions and in the exhibition, Hurd was dealing with back tightness, which may have played a part in getting blanked in the box score on only one target. The rookie wide receiver will have one more chance (Thursday versus the Chargers) to make an appearance before the regular season.

