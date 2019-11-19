Play

Coach Kyle Shanahan implied Hurd (back) is a long shot to play this season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hurd's rookie campaign has been plagued by a stress fracture in his lower back, which has spurred Shanahan to waffle a few times on his potential to suit up. A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Hurd has six more chances in the regular season to return to full health and get the blessing of the 49ers' medical staff.

