Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Hurd (back) is considered "week-to-week" and is expected to miss Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Hurd was initially labeled day-to-day with a back injury. It's possible that the rookie third-round pick suffered a setback in his recovery. While it still appears as though Hurd will avoid being placed on injured reserve, a timetable for his return to full health remains uncertain.