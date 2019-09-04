49ers' Jalen Hurd: Unlikely to play Week 1
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Hurd (back) is considered "week-to-week" and is expected to miss Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Hurd was initially labeled day-to-day with a back injury. It's possible that the rookie third-round pick suffered a setback in his recovery. While it still appears as though Hurd will avoid being placed on injured reserve, a timetable for his return to full health remains uncertain.
