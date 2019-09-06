Hurd (back) is out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hurd was never expected to play and didn't log any practice participation during the week. He's in danger of missing time beyond the regular-season opener, with no assurance of a significant role once he's healthy. That said, the 49ers thus far have opted not to place the rookie third-round pick on injured reserve.

