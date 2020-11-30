Taylor suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Rams and will be out for the rest of the season, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

This is another big loss for the 49ers' secondary, which just got Richard Sherman back into the lineup after a 10-week stint on IR. Taylor has covered the slot since being promoted from the practice squad, and he allowed just 175 receiving yards and no touchdowns over seven games. The 30-year-old may not be fully recovered for the 2021 season. Taylor will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.