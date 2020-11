Coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that Taylor (knee) is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 30-year-old cornerback was forced out of Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams with a knee injury, and it now appears that his 2020 campaign could be over. Taylor will likely undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of his injury. Taylor has been covering the slot for San Francisco since being promoted from the practice squad Week 4.