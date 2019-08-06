49ers' Jamell Garcia-Williams: Battling concussion
Garcia-Williams did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to a concussion, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Garcia-Williams is likely going through the league's concussion protocol. The 49ers make their preseason debut Saturday against the Cowboys, giving Garcia-Williams just a few days to be fully clear of concussion-like symptoms.
