The 49ers claimed Lockhart off waivers from the Steelers on Saturday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

The undrafted free agent out of Baylor enjoyed a solid senior season with 8.5 tackles for loss, but he couldn't make the cut in Pittsburgh and is being brought aboard by the 49ers for depth purposes since Nick Bosa (leg), Arik Armstead (back) and Dee Ford (calf) are all battling injuries. When that trio gets healthy, Lockhart could be cut barring a strong end to training camp.