Onwualu (groin) was promoted to the 49ers' active roster Tuesday.

Onwualu was waived/injured by the Chargers in late August and reverted to injured reserve after going unclaimed on waivers, but apparently was released and joined the 49ers' practice squad at some point. The 24-year-old brings some added depth to the linebacker position following the departure of Reuben Foster.

More News
Our Latest Stories