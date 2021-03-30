Hasty (collarbone) is the favorite to secure San Francisco's No. 3 running back job, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Raheem Mostert (ankle) will be back for the 2021 campaign, and Jeff Wilson signed a one-year extension back in January. With Tevin Coleman in New York, the door is open for Hasty to secure the No. 3 job in the backfield. However, Hasty's projected role will get cloudy if the 49ers select a running back in the upcoming draft. An undrafted rookie out of Baylor, Hasty flashed some upside in limited action last year, rushing 39 times for 148 yards and a touchdown and catching seven of eight passes for 33 yards. Both Mostert and Wilson endured injury issues last season, so Hasty could be a worthwhile stash for fantasy purposes. Coach Kyle Shanahan often mixes up the backfield rotation, too, and his scheme often provides high upside for the lead back.