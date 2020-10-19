Hasty rushed nine times for 37 yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Rams.
Raheem Mostert (ankle) had to sit out the entire second half, opening the door for Hasty to get on the field for 21 percent of the offensive snaps. The undrafted rookie put his skills on display by hitting the holes his offensive linemen opened hard. While he didn't log a reception, Hasty does possess soft hands, which would be a route to earning more playing time even when the backfield is healthy. It didn't seem as if Mostert's injury was too serious, but Hasty may have carved out a small role in this offense anyways.