Hasty played in seven games during his rookie season, finishing with 148 rushing yards and a touchdown on 39 carries and 33 more yards on seven receptions for the 49ers.

San Francisco protected Hasty on its practice squad to begin the year, and the undrafted rookie was quickly called upon after several injuries opened up playing time. The 24-year-old wasn't asked to do too much, but he was able to display his shiftiness and soft hands in limited action. The 49ers will have decisions to make regarding a couple of aging veteran backs this offseason, so Hasty may have an opportunity to earn a backfield rotation spot (or at least another shot on the practice squad) during training camp.