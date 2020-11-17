The 49ers placed Hasty (collarbone) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Now that he's on IR, Hasty will need to remain there for three weeks before the team can open a 21-day window to return to the active roster. With the 49ers on bye Week 11, he'll only miss two games as a result, making his next potential appearance lines up to be Sunday, Dec. 13 against Washington. Currently, San Francisco has one healthy RB (Austin Walter), two injured backs -- Tevin Coleman (knee) and Jerick McKinnon (neck) -- on the active roster and three backfield options -- Raheem Mostert (ankle), Jeff Wilson (ankle) and Hasty -- on IR.
