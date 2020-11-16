Hasty (shoulder) left Sunday's game against the Saints to go to the locker room, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hasty rushed three times for 13 yards and caught both of his targets for minus-4 yards before exiting. Jerick McKinnon should handle an even larger portion of San Francisco's backfield snaps with the backup running back unavailable, and Hasty can be considered questionable to return at this time.