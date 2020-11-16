Hasty (shoulder) left Sunday's game against the Saints to go to the locker room, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hasty rushed three times for 13 yards and caught both of his targets for minus-4 yards before exiting. Jerick McKinnon should handle an even larger portion of San Francisco's backfield snaps with the backup running back unavailable, and Hasty can be considered questionable to return at this time.
More News
-
49ers' JaMycal Hasty: Underwhelms in loss•
-
49ers' JaMycal Hasty: Sharing work with McKinnon on TNF•
-
49ers' JaMycal Hasty: Leads backfield in touches•
-
49ers' JaMycal Hasty: Totals 73 scrimmage yards•
-
49ers' JaMycal Hasty: Gets increased opportunity in win•
-
49ers' JaMycal Hasty: Ascends to active roster•