Hasty carried the ball 12 times for 29 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Seahawks. He added one reception for two yards.

Hasty accounted for 12 of the team's 22 rushing attempts, leading the backfield. However, he failed to produce much with the opportunity, averaging only 2.4 yards per attempt and his longest rush going for only five yards. Hasty salvaged his performance with a one-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. With Tevin Coleman (knee) suffering a setback, Hasty should serve a substantial role once again in a Week 9 matchup against the Packers on Thursday.