Hasty has made a strong impression with his elusiveness and pass-catching skill during training camp, building up a case for a roster spot, Matt Barrow and David Lombardi of The Athletic report.

The report suggests Hasty has been more noticeable than fellow undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed, who is taller (5-11), thinner (195 lbs.) and perhaps more fluid. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Hasty offers explosiveness in a compact frame, and the $90k guarantee on his UDFA contract hints at real potential to earn a roster spot. Doing so likely would mean pushing Jerick McKinnon or Jeff Wilson out of a job, so it's still possible the 49ers try to fit Hasty on the practice squad instead. The Baylor product has been the subject of some fringe fantasy hype, despite being an older rookie (24 in September) who never topped 134 touches in a season during a four-year college career.