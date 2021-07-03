The 49ers restocked the running back cupboard this offseason, putting Hasty in a position where he must fight for a fringe spot on the roster or start the year on the practice squad, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Hasty initially was in line to slot third on the depth chart prior to the acquisitions of veteran Wayne Gallman and rookies Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell. Now the shifty receiving back will either have to impress during camp or have injuries open up opportunities to earn snaps to begin the season. Barrows notes that the 49ers' poor injury history with backs in recent years could result in the 24-year-old making the main roster at some point even if he starts on the practice squad. Unless this situation changes, Hasty will head into training camp stripped of fantasy value.