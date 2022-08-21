Hasty tallied three carries for 15 yards in Saturday's 17-7 preseason win over the Vikings. He added one reception for two yards and a touchdown.

Hasty was the second back on the field for the team's first offensive possession, though Trey Sermon and Tyrion Davis-Price also appeared. From there, Hasty saw limited action, though he found the end zone early in the fourth quarter on his limited reception of the game. He isn't likely to see significant action once the regular season begins, with Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) and Jeff Wilson apparently ahead of him on the depth chart at a minimum.