Hasty and Jerick McKinnon are expected to share the load at running back Thursday against the Packers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area reports.

With Tevin Coleman (knee) exiting early in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, Hasty and McKinnon finished the contest as the 49ers' only healthy backs. McKinnon held a 35-29 advantage in snaps, but Hasty was the clear lead option on the ground, carrying 12 times (for 29 yards and a touchdown) to McKinnon's three (for minus-1 yard and a touchdown). The 49ers have ruled Coleman out for Thursday's game while Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson (ankle) remain on injured reserve, so another Hasty and McKinnon timeshare should be on tap Week 9. Unless the 49ers fall behind early and forced into catchup mode, Hasty is a good bet to earn double-digit carries for the second week in a row.