Hasty rushed twice for nine yards and caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 36-9 win over the Giants.

Hasty was signed from the practice squad after the 49ers lost both Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) to injuries Week 2. The undrafted rookie didn't receive enough touches to make a fantasy impact, but he does possess a fantasy-friendly skillset of speed and soft hands. It was clear that Jerick McKinnon (ribs) and Jeff Wilson Jr. were the lead backs in the victory, but if the former is forced to miss Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, then Hasty would be next in line to fill McKinnon's role on offense. The 23-year-old could be a sneaky FLEX option or bargain DFS play if that situation materializes this week.