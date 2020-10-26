Hasty carried nine times for 57 yards and turned his only target into a 16-yard gain during Sunday's 33-6 win over the Patriots.

Hasty gashed the Patriots for 6.3 yards per carry and got an increase in opportunites after Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) left the game with an injury. Wilson Jr. joins Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) in the training room and could open the door for Hasty to take on a featured role for next Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. Coleman could return for that game, but he's been on injured reserve for a month and seems unlikely to play a major role even if he is activated.