Hasty rushed just four times for three yards and brought in both of his targets for 10 yards in the 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday night. He also returned one kickoff for 21 yards.

Hasty was set to share backfield duties with Jerick McKinnon in what was assumed to be a more even split, but ultimately, the latter logged eight more carries. Hasty had seen no fewer than nine rush attempts in the three games prior to Thursday's, so the downturn in his opportunities against Green Bay's vulnerable rush defense was especially discouraging. Hasty will hope to garner more total touches in a Week 10 battle against the Saints in 10 days if both Raheem Mostert (IR-ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) remain out for that contest.