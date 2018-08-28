49ers' Ja'Quan Gardner: Signs with 49ers

Gardner signed a contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gardner will attempt to make the most of a short time to impress the coaching staff before roster cuts. Even if he doesn't make the roster, the rookie running back could be a candidate for the practice squad if he performs well.

