49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Active for Sunday's game
Tartt (concussion) was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Tartt is the starter at strong safety with Eric Reid (knee) out. The third-year pro has proven himself useful at this role with 19 tackles (15 solo), three pass breakups and an interception through three weeks. This kind of consistent production should make him an IDP threat until Reid returns, but after that it's up in the air.
More News
-
Instant reaction: Cook injury
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.