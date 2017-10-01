Play

Tartt (concussion) was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Tartt is the starter at strong safety with Eric Reid (knee) out. The third-year pro has proven himself useful at this role with 19 tackles (15 solo), three pass breakups and an interception through three weeks. This kind of consistent production should make him an IDP threat until Reid returns, but after that it's up in the air.

