Tartt (forearm) participated in team drills during minicamp, Grant Cohn of the Press Democrat reports.

Tartt finished the 2018 season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that plagued him for part of the year. Presumably having been cleared for contact since that point, Tartt seems well positioned to handle a key role in the 49ers secondary in 2019. The key for him is staying healthy, as he's never logged a full, 16-game season and has missed at least seven games in each of the past two years.

