49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Active in offseason workouts
Tartt (forearm) participated in team drills during minicamp, Grant Cohn of the Press Democrat reports.
Tartt finished the 2018 season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that plagued him for part of the year. Presumably having been cleared for contact since that point, Tartt seems well positioned to handle a key role in the 49ers secondary in 2019. The key for him is staying healthy, as he's never logged a full, 16-game season and has missed at least seven games in each of the past two years.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: Target Corey Davis?
Ben Gretch kicks off a new series reviewing the sustainability of the highs and lows of the...
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews
Get ready for Fantasy football season with the Fantasy Football Today team's 2019 team pre...