49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Active Thursday night
Tartt (neck) is officially active for Thursday night's game against the Rams.
Tart should see a starting role with Eric Reid (knee) already rule out for the game. Fellow safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is also active, so expect Tartt and Ward to see the bulk of the snaps at safety for the 49ers Thursday night.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...