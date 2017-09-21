Play

Tartt (neck) is officially active for Thursday night's game against the Rams.

Tart should see a starting role with Eric Reid (knee) already rule out for the game. Fellow safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is also active, so expect Tartt and Ward to see the bulk of the snaps at safety for the 49ers Thursday night.

