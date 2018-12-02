Tartt (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tartt aggravated a shoulder injury he sustained during a Week 12 loss to the Buccaneers, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to return to Sunday's divisional tilt against the Seahawks. Antone Exum will draw the start at strong safety as long as Tartt remains sidelined.