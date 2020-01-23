49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Another limited practice
Tartt (ribs) is wearing a blue non-contact jersey in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Tartt was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, and he appears in line to be labeled similarly Thursday. The starting safety is nursing a rib injury which caused him to miss the final four games of the regular season, and which flared up during Sunday's NFC Championship Game. He'll benefit from a week and a half to upgrade his activity ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.
