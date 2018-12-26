49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Back at full strength
Tartt (shoulder) avoided Wednesday's injury report, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Tartt has seemingly recovered from the shoulder injury that had plagued him for much of the season. It's unclear as to whether he'll suit up in the team's regular-season finale come Sunday. At the very least, it's good to see Tartt back at full strength once again.
