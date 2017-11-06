49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Breaks wrist Sunday
Tartt broke his wrist in Sunday's game against the Cardinals and is expected to land on IR, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's devastating news for the third-year veteran, who had filled in for and subsequently wrested the starting job from Eric Reid. With Tartt's season over, Reid ought to return to his starting role once again.
