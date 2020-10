Tartt (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

Tartt was unable to practice all week and will miss a second straight game, and he's already trending in the wrong direction for Week 9 when the Packers come to town for a Thursday night game. Marcell Harris played every defensive snap in Tartt's place last week and is expected to stick to that role for the time being.