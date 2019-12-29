Play

Tartt (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Tartt hasn't played since Week 13, as he's set up to miss a crucial showdown against the Seahawks that decides the NFC West. Marcell Harris will make his fourth straight start at strong safety in place of Tartt. If the 49ers can pull off the win, Tartt will get a bye week to recover before the divisional round.

