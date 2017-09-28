49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Cleared for football activities
Tartt (concussion) was cleared for football activities Wednesday but not contact yet, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Tartt has been a workhorse this season, making 19 tackles (15 solo) and recording three pass breakups through the first three weeks. It's unclear if he'll be ready for Sunday in Arizona, but the progression is a good sign.
