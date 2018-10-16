Tartt wrapped up nine tackles (seven solo) in Monday's 33-30 loss to the Packers.

Tartt made a healthy return from a shoulder injury last week against the Cardinals, recording three tackles in a game that didn't see a 49er defender get more than four. Monday's nine-tackle performance is a better indicator of the upside the safety possesses in IDP formats. Assuming he can stay off the injury list, Tartt is a good bet to lead all San Francisco defensive backs in tackles this season.