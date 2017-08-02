Tartt (ribs) is considered to be day-to-day, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Despite a rough day injury-wise Monday, the 49ers are relieved to finally hear some positive verdicts. Assuming he avoids any setbacks in the coming days, Tartt should be back on the field before week's end. Prior to sustaining his injury, Tartt was expected to fill in for other injured starters like Jimmie Ward and Eric Reid. It will be interesting to see if this is still the case once he's back in full pads.