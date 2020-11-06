Tartt (foot) has been labeled as questionable to return to Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, Tracy Sandler of Fangirl Sports reports.

Tartt made his presence felt throughout the first half against Green Bay, ranking second on the 49ers' defense behind only Fred Warner with his seven tackles. It's uncertain whether the 28-year-old safety will be able to return to action Thursday, which is unsettling news given that Aaron Rodgers already carved through the 49ers defense for three first-half touchdowns -- including two of 36-plus yards.