Play

Tartt is considered day-to-day with a toe injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The details surrounding Tartt's toe injury are unclear at this time, but it is known that it is not turf toe. Look for more clarity on Tartt's status to come when the 49ers release their first injury report of the week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories