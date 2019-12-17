Play

Tartt (ribs) did not practice Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Tartt has missed the past two games and was listed as a non-participant for the 49ers' walk-through Tuesday. He'll most likely need to return to practice in at least a limited fashion by the end of the week if he wants to suit up against the Rams on Saturday.

