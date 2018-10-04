49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Full practice Wednesday
Tartt (shoulder) took part in Wednesday's practice in a full capacity, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It was suggested Monday that Tartt would return to practice this week, and a full practice session Wednesday puts him in position to rejoin the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals after missing the last two weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jared Goff is going to keep on rolling, but the outlook isn't so good for Andrew Luck in Week...