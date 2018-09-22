The 49ers have listed Tartt (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.

Tartt was unable to practice earlier in the week, but returned in limited fashion at Friday's session. He has recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defended through two games this season. His status for Week 3 seems up in the air, so Antone Exum would presumably fill in at starting strong safety should he ultimately not suit up.