San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tartt will be placed on injured reserve this week after fracturing his forearm in Sunday's loss to Arizona, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The 49ers will be without their starting safety tandem for the rest of the season after Jimmie Ward broke his forearm a week earlier in San Francisco's loss to the Eagles. Tartt, a 2015 second-round pick, who had been in the midst of a breakout season with 55 tackles and an interception in just nine games, should have a strong case for a starting role in 2018 if he makes a full recovery from surgery, as is expected.