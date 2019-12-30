Coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic Tartt (ribs) will be ready for the divisional playoff round Jan. 11, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Tartt fractured a rib in Week 13's loss to Baltimore, and his absence has been due to pain tolerance. The Niners hope two more weeks of recovery will be enough to get their starting strong safety back in the fold, but we may not know more until the next injury report is revealed next Wednesday.