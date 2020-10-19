site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Hurts groin on SNF
Tartt (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams.
Tartt initially didn't come out for warmups, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, but it's unclear whether that absence was related to the same injury that's now bothering the safety in the second half.
