Tartt is believed to have sustained a turf toe injury during Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tartt notched seven tackles before being forced out of Thursday's game in the first half, due to what was initially declared a foot injury. If the results of Tartt's subsequent medical tests confirm that he's dealing with turf toe, it's reasonable to suspect that the already-undermanned 49ers will have to proceed without the starting safety for a handful of games.