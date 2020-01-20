49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Injury flares up
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Tartt aggravated his rib injury in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Tartt has been managing the injury since he suffered the fractured rib in Week 13's game against Baltimore. He missed the final four games of the regular season, but came back in the playoffs, collecting nine tackles (six solo) through two games. Shanahan reiterated that Tartt's availability for the Super Bowl will come down to pain tolerance, but in the biggest game of Tartt's career on tap, it's hard seeing the 27-year-old missing the game.
